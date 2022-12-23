ADVERTISEMENT

NIE Mysuru sets ‘record’ for maximum launch of websites

December 23, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru has achieved a ‘record’ from the India Book of Records (IBR) for launching a maximum number of websites on a single day.

The attempt was achieved on December 17 in Mysuru, and the title of the record is “Maximum websites launched by an educational institution on a single day”, and the attempt falls into “mass attempt” category of the India book of records, a release said here.

For the attempt to be successful in India Book of Records, the minimum criterion required was to create and launch at least 700 websites on a single day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The record for maximum websites launched by an educational institution on a single day was set by the National Institute of Engineering, Mysuru by hosting a one-day workshop on web development and live hosting, in association with Crystal Connect and KTPO, wherein the startup launched a total of 1,025 websites in the educational domain on live servers on December 17, 2022, the release from the IBR said here.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US