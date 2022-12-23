  1. EPaper
NIE Mysuru sets ‘record’ for maximum launch of websites

December 23, 2022 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru has achieved a ‘record’ from the India Book of Records (IBR) for launching a maximum number of websites on a single day.

The attempt was achieved on December 17 in Mysuru, and the title of the record is “Maximum websites launched by an educational institution on a single day”, and the attempt falls into “mass attempt” category of the India book of records, a release said here.

For the attempt to be successful in India Book of Records, the minimum criterion required was to create and launch at least 700 websites on a single day.

The record for maximum websites launched by an educational institution on a single day was set by the National Institute of Engineering, Mysuru by hosting a one-day workshop on web development and live hosting, in association with Crystal Connect and KTPO, wherein the startup launched a total of 1,025 websites in the educational domain on live servers on December 17, 2022, the release from the IBR said here.

