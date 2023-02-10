ADVERTISEMENT

NIE meet on ‘Recent trends in electronics and communication’

February 10, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries at the IEEE ICRTEC-2023 International Conference on ‘Recent Trends in Electronics and Communication’ at NIE in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, NIE, Mysuru, organised a two-day IEEE International Conference on ‘Recent Trends in Electronics and Communication (ICRTEC 2023)‘ with the theme “Upcoming Technologies for Smart Systems”. The event concludes on Saturday. Deputy Director of URSC, ISRO, D. Venkata Ramana, who was the chief guest, called upon the students of NIE to build their own satellite. He gave a talk on “RF communications for space system”.  The conference has received more than 230 papers and there will be five sessions spread over two days.

