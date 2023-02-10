HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIE meet on ‘Recent trends in electronics and communication’

February 10, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries at the IEEE ICRTEC-2023 International Conference on ‘Recent Trends in Electronics and Communication’ at NIE in Mysuru on Friday.

Dignitaries at the IEEE ICRTEC-2023 International Conference on ‘Recent Trends in Electronics and Communication’ at NIE in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, NIE, Mysuru, organised a two-day IEEE International Conference on ‘Recent Trends in Electronics and Communication (ICRTEC 2023)‘ with the theme “Upcoming Technologies for Smart Systems”. The event concludes on Saturday. Deputy Director of URSC, ISRO, D. Venkata Ramana, who was the chief guest, called upon the students of NIE to build their own satellite. He gave a talk on “RF communications for space system”.  The conference has received more than 230 papers and there will be five sessions spread over two days.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.