NIE hosts workshop on cyber security, ethical hacking

The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru hosted a workshop for spreading awareness on “Cyber Security and Ethical Hacking” which was organised by the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC).

Rohini Nagapadma, principal, NIE Mysuru highlighted the importance of cybersecurity in today’s world. She appreciated the AICTE for the initiative and thanked Sarim Moin for selecting NIE Mysuru as zonal centre for the South Region for conducting successive events after SIH and Boot Camp.

Akhilesh B. Warrier, IPS, director, NCIIPC delivered a talk on the importance of securing critical information infrastructure, endeavouring to equip participants with insights into Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) exercises.

Sarim Moin and Ankush Prakash Sharma, Innovation Officers, Union Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, gave an insight on the journey and importance of Pentathlon-2024, a prestigious hackathon organised by NCIIPC, AICTE, and MIC across six different locations in India.

Around 300 students from various higher education institutions from southern India participated in the event enthusiastically.

