GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIE hosts workshop on cyber security, ethical hacking

March 08, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The organisers and others after the workshop on Cyber Security and Ethical Hacking awareness, at NIE in Mysuru.

The organisers and others after the workshop on Cyber Security and Ethical Hacking awareness, at NIE in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru hosted a workshop for spreading awareness on “Cyber Security and Ethical Hacking” which was organised by the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC).

Rohini Nagapadma, principal, NIE Mysuru highlighted the importance of cybersecurity in today’s world. She appreciated the AICTE for the initiative and thanked Sarim Moin for selecting NIE Mysuru as zonal centre for the South Region for conducting successive events after SIH and Boot Camp.

Akhilesh B. Warrier, IPS, director, NCIIPC delivered a talk on the importance of securing critical information infrastructure, endeavouring to equip participants with insights into Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) exercises.

Sarim Moin and Ankush Prakash Sharma, Innovation Officers, Union Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, gave an insight on the journey and importance of Pentathlon-2024, a prestigious hackathon organised by NCIIPC, AICTE, and MIC across six different locations in India.

Around 300 students from various higher education institutions from southern India participated in the event enthusiastically.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.