Nicholus, Lillian win Hubballi Half Marathon

November 20, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Annual event organised by Hubballi Fitness Club in association with various organisations and firms attracts over 3,000 participants

The Hindu Bureau

Nicholus Rugut and Lillian Rutto emerged as the winners in the Hubballi Half Marathon (21.1 km) organised by Hubballi Fitness Club in association with various organisations and firms in Hubballi on Sunday.

The run that was flagged off from KLE Institute of Technology by Managing Directr of VRL Group of Companies Anand Sankeshwar, saw the participation in various categories of over 3,000 people from different age groups.

In the men’s main event (18 to 34), Nicholus completed the half marathon in just over 1.07 hours. The second and third prizes were bagged by Vivek More and Pradhan Kirulkar.

In the women’s event, Lillian covered the distance in 1.21 hours. Archana K.M. and Sakshi Kusale bagged the second and third prizes.

The event saw the distribution of a total cash prize of ₹7 lakh.

