GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NICES programme invites Indian researchers to join in combating climate change

Potential areas for project submission include Space-based ECVs and Climate Indicators, Climate Change Challenges, Weather Extremes

April 01, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
Since its inception in 2012, NICES has developed and made accessible over 70 geophysical variables related to Terrestrial, Ocean, and Atmospheric conditions.

Since its inception in 2012, NICES has developed and made accessible over 70 geophysical variables related to Terrestrial, Ocean, and Atmospheric conditions. | Photo Credit: Freepik

The National Information System for Climate and Environment Studies (NICES) programme operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space along with other ministries and institutions under the framework of the National Action Plan on Climate Change is inviting Indian researchers to join in combating climate change.

“The NICES programme now aims to enhance the participation of academia and research institutions in addressing climate change-related challenges through dedicated multidisciplinary scientific investigations. Project proposals are invited from individuals or groups of scientists, academicians, and researchers affiliated with various Indian government organizations, government-recognised institutions, universities, and departments in India. Projects are expected to be completed within 3 years from the date of sanction,” states ISRO.

Potential areas for project submission include Space-based ECVs and Climate Indicators, Climate Change Challenges, Weather Extremes, Climate Services, etc. Details such as the description of the NICES program, invitation for project proposals, potential areas for project submission, guidelines for proposal preparation, and schedule are included in the Announcement of Opportunities.

Proposals may be submitted by April 30, 2024.

The NICES web portal contains information on various geophysical datasets and available instrument facilities (nices.nrsc.gov.in) that may be leveraged in these proposals.

An objective of the NICES programme is the generation and dissemination of long-term Essential Climate Variables (ECVs), derived from Indian and other Earth Observation (EO) satellites, which are crucial for characterizing Earth’s climate. Since its inception in 2012, NICES has developed and made accessible over 70 geophysical variables related to Terrestrial, Ocean, and Atmospheric conditions. The existing set of NICES geophysical products that meet quality requirements has been utilized for documenting climate change and its impacts.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.