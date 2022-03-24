NICE: CM will convene meeting to resolve issues, says Nirani

Urging for an amicable settlement to bring an end to more than a decade old litigation pertaining to land acquisition for Bangalore Mysore Infrastructure Corridor project, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Thursday said that a meeting will be called under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister to find a solution.

He said that the litigation over acquisition of land for the project between the NICE, promoter of the project, and farmers had seen about 400 FIRs being filed of which 300 have been settled so far in court. He said that as per the agreement 20,193 acres are to be acquired for the project, but just about 2,148 acres has been acquired and handed over to the company so far.

He said that the legal disputes have been going on for 27 years that can be solved amicably between farmers and the company. Additional land has not been acquired for the project, he added.

Earlier, Janata Dal Secular member K.T. Srikantegowda said that about 1.25 lakh farmers families are in deep trouble as they have not received compensation for the land notified for acquisition. "They are unable to sell for emergency purposes or even lease it or mortgage it. These farmers are in deep distress. On the other , the company has raised loans and collecting an average daily toll of Rs. 2 crore." Since the company has failed to complete the project, Government should take over and hand it to NHAI, he added.

The meeting involving farmers representatives and company representatives will try to find solution, the Minister said.