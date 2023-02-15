HamberMenu
NICC releases a set of demands seeking its inclusion in State Budget

February 15, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
District president of National Industries and Commerce Committee Amarnath C. Patil addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

District president of National Industries and Commerce Committee Amarnath C. Patil addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Expressing dissatisfaction over the negligent attitude of the successive governments towards Kalyana Karnataka region, the National Industries and Commerce Committee (NICC) in Kalaburagi has put forward a few demands for incorporation in the State Budget to be presented on Friday.

District president of NICC Amarnath C. Patil, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, released a set of budgetary expectations and urged the State government to address the long-pending demands of the region.

The people of the region are deprived of job opportunities that are expected to be generated with the establishment of the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), a Union government project, which has been shifted to Bengaluru. The government should reconsider the establishment of NIMZ in Kalaburagi, he added.

Mr. Patil also urged the government to prepare a detailed project report for the proposed Mega Integrated Textile Park in Kalaburagi and allocate funds for the project. The government should focus on establishing a railway divisional headquarters in Kalaburagi as per the recommendations of H.C. Sarin Committee.

The other demands included the establishment of Inland Container Depot (ICD), as Kalaburagi is centrally located between Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad with railway, road and air connectivity. It will help boost the per capita income of people in the region.

He also demanded that the State government allocate 25% of the total budget for the Kalyana Karnataka region. The other demands included upgradation of all State Highways in the region to four lanes, creation of special economic zones and recommendation to the Centre for establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi district.

