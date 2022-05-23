NIC at HIMS

The Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in Hassan is hosting the National Integration Camp of the National Service Scheme. As many as 210 students from 11 States are taking part in the camp. The camp began with a procession of students in traditional attire of their respective States on the college campus on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, who inaugurated the camp, expressed happiness over the national camp being held in Hassan. He appealed to the participants to visit tourist places such as Belur, Halebidu and Shravanabelagodu during their stay in the district.

“India is a young country with the highest number of youth. We have the potential to become centre of knowledge for the globe. The youths should work towards it”, he said.

HIMS Director B.C.Ravi Kumar said for the first time the institute was hosting the national camp. “We are proud of getting a chance to host the event”, he said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Kantharaj, camp convener Vasanth Shetty and others were present.