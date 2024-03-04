NIA takes over ‘The Rameshwaram Cafe’ blast case

March 04, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over The Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. Director General and Inspector General of Police Alok Mohan confirmed the news and said a team of NIA officials met him on Monday to discuss the formalities.

Meanwhile, the city police teams probing the case have some vital clues and are working on tracking down the suspect. They will continue the investigations along with NIA officials, a senior police officer said.

The Bengaluru police said one of the CCTV camera footages from the restaurant revealed that the suspect stayed for 10 minutes at the cafe, after which he left. The IED fitted with a timer exploded minutes after he left, resulting in nine people getting injured. “The IED shrapnel hit the ceiling instead of going in all directions. This minimised the damage and injuries. Had it spread around, the casualties could have been more,” an officer added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bengaluru city police, who analysed CCTV footage from hundreds of cameras, have said that the suspect may have boarded multiple buses and taken a circuitous route to reach the restaurant to plant the bomb. The police are probing the networks of at least four terror suspects from Karnataka, who have given security agencies the slip and are still at large in connection with the blast.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.