NIA Special Court sentences three persons in fake currency circulation case

The NIA special court, on Wednesday, sentenced three persons to six, five and two years of imprisonment along with imposition of fine in a fake currency circulation racket registered and investigated by the agency in March 2018.

The NIA officials, along with the police, raided a house in Madanayakanahalli on the outskirts of the city and arrested Mohammed Sajjad Ali, M.G. Raju, Gangadhar Ramappa Kolkar and Vanitha from various parts of Bengaluru in March, 2018.

The officials seized fake Indian currency notes worth ₹6,84,000 in denomination of ₹2000 from their possession.

During investigation, involvement of four more persons, namely Vijay from Karnataka and Sabiruddin, Abdul Kadir and Jahiruddin from Malda, West Bengal, was revealed. Vijay, Sabiruddin and Abdul Kadir were arrested while accused Jahiruddin is still absconding. After completing the investigation, NIA filed a chargesheet against Mohammed Sajjad Ali, M.G. Raju, Gangadhar Ramappa Kolkar and Vanitha on November 2018 and subsequently filed supplementary chargesheets against Abdul Kadir, Sabiruddin and Vijay on different dates.

On Tuesday, the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru, framed charges against all the seven chargesheeted.Mohammed Sajjad Ali, M.G. Raju and Abdul Kadir pleaded guilty and were sentenced to six years’ simple imprisonment along with fine of ₹10,000, five years’ simple imprisonment along with fine of ₹5,000 and two years’ simple imprisonment along with fine of ₹5,000 respectively.

The trial against the remaining four chargesheeted accused is continuing while further investigation against the absconding accused Jahiruddin is also continuing sources said.