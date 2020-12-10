NIA special court convicts 3 in fake currency case

Case was originally registered in 2018

The NIA special court on Thursday convicted three people in a fake currency racket case and sentenced each of them to six, five and two years of imprisonment. The convicts — Dalim Mia, Ashok Mahadev Kumbar and Shukruddin Sekh — have also been ordered to pay a fine of ₹5,000 failing which they will have to face an additional six months of imprisonment.

The case relates to recovery of counterfeit Indian currency notes of total face value of ₹82,000. It was originally registered in March 2018 by the police in Chikkodi, Belagavi district, but was taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in April that year.

Four others arrested

The fake notes were found in the possession of Ashok Mahadev Kumbar who had received them from Dalim Mia. During investigation, the NIA uncovered the involvement of four others, Rajendra Patil Desai, Gangadhar Kolkar, Shahanoyaj Kasuri, and Shukuruddin, who were also arrested.

Investigation also revealed that the fake currency was smuggled across the Indo-Bangladesh border by Shukruddin Sekh and another accused in the case, Sariful Islam, who is absconding. They had received it from Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh, both residents of Bangladesh, said the NIA in a press release.

Trial against the remaining three charge-sheeted accused, and further investigation against the absconding accused Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh from Bangladesh along with the Indian fugitive Sariful Islam are continuing, the NIA said.