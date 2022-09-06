NIA search multiple locations in Praveen Nettaru murder case

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 06, 2022 23:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIA on Tuesday conducted searches at 33 locations in Mysuru, Kodagu, and Dakshina Kannada districts in BJP worker Praveen Nettaru murder case. The case was initially registered at Bellare police station, Dakshina Kannada district, in July this year.

Investigations have revealed that the accused, who are active members of Popular Front of India (PFI), had planned and committed the murder of Praveen Nettaru as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror amongst the members of a section of society, police had claimed.

During the searches conducted on the premises of accused and suspects, digital devices, used ammunition, improvised arms, cash, incriminating documents, pamphlets and literature have been seized.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further investigations in the case are in progress.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app