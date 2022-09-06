NIA search multiple locations in Praveen Nettaru murder case

ADVERTISEMENT

The NIA on Tuesday conducted searches at 33 locations in Mysuru, Kodagu, and Dakshina Kannada districts in BJP worker Praveen Nettaru murder case. The case was initially registered at Bellare police station, Dakshina Kannada district, in July this year.

Investigations have revealed that the accused, who are active members of Popular Front of India (PFI), had planned and committed the murder of Praveen Nettaru as part of a larger conspiracy to strike terror amongst the members of a section of society, police had claimed.

During the searches conducted on the premises of accused and suspects, digital devices, used ammunition, improvised arms, cash, incriminating documents, pamphlets and literature have been seized.

Further investigations in the case are in progress.