NIA recovers IED from Assam following arrest of ULFA member from Jigani

Published - October 02, 2024 12:44 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a major operation following the arrest of a terror suspect allegedly associated with the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) from Jigani here recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday recovered a live IED from Lakhimpur district of Assam which was reportedly placed by ULFA (I) terrorists as part of their Independence Day disruption conspiracy. The IED was later defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad of Assam Police.

The NIA found out about the bomb during investigation into a case relating to the previous recovery of IEDs from North Lakhimpur district by Assam Police on August 15. The state police had swung into action following the release of a video by Paresh Baruah, declaring a ‘military’ protest by the banned terror outfit across Assam on I-Day. He had also called for a public boycott of the Independence Day celebration, warning of dire consequences if people disobeyed the instructions.

The NIA, which took over the investigation from the state police on September 17, claimed that it found out that the ULFA (I) leadership had coordinated the placement of several IEDs with the intention to trigger blasts at multiple locations across Assam to protest against the celebrations of Independence Day 2024, and to strike terror in the minds of people, as part of a larger conspiracy.

Investigations allegedly revealed the involvement of one Girish Baruah and his associates in the movement and placement of IEDs in North Lakhimpur district. Baruah was traced and arrested by NIA from Bengaluru on September 24 and had, on examination, disclosed the location of the live as yet unrecovered IED in North Lakhimpur, NIA claimed.

The NIA said the terror suspect told them that the IEDs had been arranged and planted at the behest of Aishang Asom and other top leadership of ULFA (I). Further investigations in the case are ongoing.

