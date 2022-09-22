NIA raids inspired by RSS, says SDPI State president

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 22, 2022 20:19 IST

The Karnataka State president of the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Abdul Majeed condemned the nation-wide raids on the party’s office and said that it was an “attempt to throttle the opposition and dissent.”

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Mr. Majeed said the government was resorting to ‘’terrorising and intimidating’’ political parties by breaking in to their office and described the raid as ‘’RSS-inspired.’’

He said the ‘’double-engine’’ government was fuelled by RSS and said that SDPI and Popular Front of India (PFI) would not be cowed down by the ‘’intimidatory tactics’’ of the ‘fascist government.”

He alleged that the NIA had not issued notice but instead had broken the doors of the party’s office in Mangaluru and the SDPI would fight the government’s high-handedness.

Mr. Majeed said the government had failed to fulfil the electoral promises, including creating jobs, and hence was resorting to “diversionary tactics”.

‘’What is perturbing is that the government and a section of media was out to demonize both SDPI and PFI and creating an adverse opinion about the organisations in the minds of the public so as to thwart their growth,’’ he added.

The SDPI leader said there was undeclared emergency in the country and it was time for all secular forces to unite and fight intimidatory tactics.

