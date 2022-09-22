NIA raid in Shivamogga

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths are said to have taken Shahid Khan, a leader of PFI in Shivamogga, into custody after a raid on his place in the city on Thursday morning.

Shahid Khan is an office-bearer with the PFI. He is in charge of the organisation’s activities in Shivamogga and other neighbouring districts. The officials raided his house near the fish market in the city. The raid was part of a country-wide search operation being conducted by the NIA.

Later in the day, members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) staged a protest at Ameer Ahmed Circle, condemning the NIA action. They demanded the release of Shahid Khan and other leaders of the PFI.