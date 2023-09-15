HamberMenu
NIA questions youth from Shahapur

Khalid admitted to chatting with an individual (who he did not name) but said he had no knowledge about his activities. “

September 15, 2023 04:28 am | Updated 04:29 am IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team from Ranchi questioned a youth in Shahapur for allegedly chatting with a suspected terrorist on Instagram.

According to sources, Khalid Ahmed was questioned for about six hours. Abdul Saleem, father of Khalid, confirmed that the NIA team arrived around 4 a.m. on Thursday and questioned his son till 10 a.m. “They took away two mobile phones which were used by Khalid and collected some documents and directed us to come to Ranchi on September 20 for inquiry,” he added.

Khalid admitted to chatting with an individual (who he did not name) but said he had no knowledge about his activities. “I did not even meet him. The NIA can check my mobile phones and other documents,” he added. Unconfirmed sources said the NIA team had come to the city earlier and this was its second visit.

