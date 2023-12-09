NIA picks up terror suspect in Bengaluru

December 09, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

As part of a nationwide crackdown, the NIA officials on Saturday picked up a terror suspect from his apartment in Pulakeshinagar for his alleged links with the inter-State terror module part of the ISIS network.

The accused is said to be from Mumbai who had settled in the city and was working for a IT company. He was also running a school. He was staying with his wife and children in a flat, which has been raided by the officials on Saturday morning, sources said.

According to the officials, the accused worked as a data consultant with a prominent IT firm in the city. His wife is a doctor. His links to the alleged terror module in Maharashtra were uncovered during their interrogation, NIA sources claimed. His name cropped up after the arrest of a terror suspect in Maharashtra with whom he allegedly had contact. The NIA officials are now analyzing the details of the accused and his link through chats and email exchanges. Cash, mobile phones and laptops have been seized during the raids.

The arrested suspect is allegedly a member of the ISIS Maharashtra module operating from Padgha-Borivali, where they had hatched the conspiracy to spread terror and carry out acts of violence across India, NIA said in a statement.

