NIA nabs banned ULFA-I suspect from Jigani

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a 26-year-old man from Assam, a prime accused in a United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) case related to the alleged planting of IEDs across multiple places in Assam.

Gautam Baruah was nabbed from Jigani where he was staying in a rented house and working as a security guard at a private firm.

The case was registered by the NIA in Guwahati in September in connection with the planting of explosives across Assam by the banned terrorist organisation ULFA-I as part of an armed protest against Independence Day celebrations in India. “The accused was part of the group of ULFA-I operatives that had placed IEDs at locations in North Lakhimpur district in Assam at the behest of the top leadership of the outfit,” the NIA alleged in a statement.

The suspect was arrested and produced before the Special NIA Court, Bengaluru, on Wednesday and the court passed an order for transit remand and production before NIA Special Court Assam, Guwahati.