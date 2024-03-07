GIFT a SubscriptionGift

NIA finds suspected bomber’s trail to Tumakuru, Ballari, and Bhatkal

March 07, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Suspect behind the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru.

Suspect behind the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Suspect behind the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru.

Suspect behind the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru city police, who have been trailing the suspected bomber who planted the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at The Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1, have found new leads. 

Sleuths have found CCTV footage of the suspect at Tumakuru bus stand on the night of March 1. NIA officials have questioned a few in Tumakuru, of those who may have seen him and have acquired more footage of him. Further, they have footage to show that he boarded a bus from Tumakuru to Ballari and from there to Bhatkal eventually. 

The police said the accused changed his attire multiple times and took a very circuitous route changing multiple KSRTC buses, in an attempt to mislead the probe. “We are not sure whether his destination was Bhatkal or whether he has moved from there as well,” an official said. 

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that seven special teams were formed and they have fanned out in different directions to follow leads in the investigation. These teams are assisting the NIA in their probe, he said. 

