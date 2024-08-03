NIA files supplementary chargesheet in Praveen Nettaru case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against two accused for harbouring Mustafa Paichar, the key conspirator in the murder of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader.

Praveen Nettaru, a district committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was murdered with sharp weapons in public in 2022. The NIA took over the investigation on August 4, 2022, under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. To date, 19 individuals have been arrested in connection with this case.

Mustafa Paichar, who had been absconding, was located in Sakaleshpura, Hassan district, and arrested along with Mansoor Pasha, who had allegedly been harbouring him on May 10, 2024. Paichar, who the NIA claims to be the main conspirator, was allegedly the master trainer of the PFI Service Team in the State. He had allegedly scouted, and identified Praveen Nettaru as the target.

Further investigations revealed that Riyaz H.Y., another accused charge-sheeted today, had also harboured Paichar, NIA claimed in a statement. Riyaz H.Y. was apprehended by the NIA at Mumbai International Airport on June 3, 2024, while attempting to flee the country. Both accused are charged under sections 120B and 212 of the IPC and section 19 of the UAPA, 1967, for their alleged involvement in this case.