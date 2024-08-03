GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA files supplementary chargesheet in Praveen Nettaru case

Published - August 03, 2024 12:50 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against two accused for harbouring Mustafa Paichar, the key conspirator in the murder of Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader.

Praveen Nettaru, a district committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was murdered with sharp weapons in public in 2022. The NIA took over the investigation on August 4, 2022, under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. To date, 19 individuals have been arrested in connection with this case.

Mustafa Paichar, who had been absconding, was located in Sakaleshpura, Hassan district, and arrested along with Mansoor Pasha, who had allegedly been harbouring him on May 10, 2024. Paichar, who the NIA claims to be the main conspirator, was allegedly the master trainer of the PFI Service Team in the State. He had allegedly scouted, and identified Praveen Nettaru as the target.

Further investigations revealed that Riyaz H.Y., another accused charge-sheeted today, had also harboured Paichar, NIA claimed in a statement. Riyaz H.Y. was apprehended by the NIA at Mumbai International Airport on June 3, 2024, while attempting to flee the country. Both accused are charged under sections 120B and 212 of the IPC and section 19 of the UAPA, 1967, for their alleged involvement in this case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.