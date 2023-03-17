NIA files chargesheet against two in Shivamogga IS conspiracy case

March 17, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against two accused in the Shivamogga Islamic State (IS) conspiracy case relating to the alleged conspiracy hatched to carry out activities of the IS through arson, sabotage, and violence in Karnataka.

The NIA re-registered the case in September 2022 and took over the investigation of the case registered by the Shivamogga police after the stabbing of one Prem Singh in Shivamogga on August 15, 2022, allegedly by Zabiulla and others. Investigations revealed that Maaz Muneer Ahmed, 23, and Syed Yasin, 22, of Shivamogga were part of the conspiracy and they have been charged under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 122 (collecting arms with the intention of war) of the IPC, various sections of the UAPA, and under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, said a release.

“Both the accused are BTech graduates, radicalised and motivated by an online foreign-based handler to target public and private properties, including warehouses, liquor outlets, hardware shops, vehicles, and properties of citizens belonging to a particular community. In furtherance of the conspiracy hatched by the Islamic State, Maaz and Syed had committed over 25 incidents of arson and sabotage,” the release added.

The NIA said Maaz and Syed went to Agumbe and Varahi river backwaters forest area in Shivamogga district for trekking and did a recce for hideouts. They procured explosives and prepared to fabricate IEDs. Syed conducted a trial explosion of one of the IEDs at Varahi river bank, alleged the NIA, adding that they were being paid in cryptocurrencies by their online handler by fund transfers from abroad.

“Investigations have revealed that Maaz received crypto equivalent to around ₹1.5 lakh from the online handler into the accounts of his friends, whereas Syed received ₹62,000 into the account of a friend.

“As part of the larger IS conspiracy, accused Mohamed Shariq had planned to carry out an IED blast at Kadri temple in Mangaluru on November 19, 2022. However, the IED exploded prematurely due to the timer malfunction when Shariq was en route in an auto rickshaw to the target location, averting a potential disaster. Further investigations against six other arrested accused persons are in progress,” the NIA added.