NIA files chargesheet against Al-Qaeda operatives

January 19, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against two accused who were arrested from the city in July last year pertaining to a conspiracy and having affiliations with Al-Qaeda.

Based on central agencies’ inputs, a team of CCB officials swooped down on a rented house in Tilaknagar and arrested 24-year-old Akhtar Hussain, who was working as a food delivery agent since January 2020. Based on his information, the NIA officials later arrested his associate Abdul Alim Mondal, a resident of West Bengal who was working in a garment factory in Salem in Tamil Nadu. Both, according to officials, were said to be kingpins of the module.

According to an official release, the accused planned to send youth to Kashmir and Khorasan province of Afghanistan to undergo terrorist training. The accused persons further provoked youth to instigate communal violence in India.

Investigations revealed that the accused were affiliated with Al-Qaeda, a proscribed terrorist organisation. They were also in contact with online handlers based abroad through end-to-end encrypted communication platforms.

Based on the directions of online handlers, the accused tried to recruit youth, to wage war against India and further they were planning to leave for Khorasan Province of Afghanistan for terrorist training. During investigations, lot of incriminating Jihadi materials were recovered at the instance of the accused, the NIA said.

