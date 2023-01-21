NIA files chargesheet against 20 in Praveen Nettaru murder case

January 21, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against 20 accused in the Praveen Nettaru murder case and alleged that the accused formed “secret teams” to carry out killings of its perceived enemies and targets.

Praveen Nettaru, BJP Yuva Morcha member, was allegedly killed by cadres of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district. The case was initially registered in Bellare police station of Dakshina Kannada district and re-registered by NIA in August, 2022.

“Investigations revealed that the PFI, as part of its agenda to create terror, communal hatred and unrest in society and to further its agenda of establishing Islamic rule by 2047, formed secret teams called Service Teams or Killer Squads to carry out killings of its ‘perceived enemies’ and targets. These Service Team members were given arms and training in surveillance techniques in order to identify, list out and to mount surveillance on individuals/ leaders belonging to certain communities and groups,” said the NIA chargesheet.

On the Nettaru killing, the chargesheet said, “In furtherance of conspiracy meetings by PFI members and leaders held at Bengaluru city, Sullia town and Bellare village, the head of District Service Team Mustafa Paichar was instructed to recce, identify and target a prominent member of a particular community. As per instructions, four persons were recced and identified and among them Praveen Nettaru, who was BJP Yuva Morcha, District Committee Member, was assaulted and killed ...”

Among the chargesheeted accused, Mustafa Paichar, Masud K.A., Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, Abubakkar Siddik, Ummar Farook M.R. and Thufail M.H. are currently absconding, and rewards have been declared for information leading to their arrest, the chargesheet added.