NIA files chargesheet against 11 in JMB case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against 11 terror suspects, reportedly members of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, in connection with a series of dacoity cases that were reported in Bengaluru in 2018. According to the NIA, the accused were raising funds for the JMB.
In April last year, the NIA had re-registered four cases against the accused for dacoities committed by the JMB members: one each in K.R. Puram and Kothanur and two in Attibele police station limits.
According to the NIA, the main accused, Jahidul Islam, who hails from Bangaldesh, “disclosed” all the hideouts where he and his associates had taken shelter and identified shops from where they had procured material to break into houses and commit acts of dacoity. “Investigation also revealed that Jahidul is the main conspirator and leader of the JMB, involved in promoting the activities of the outfit in India,” said the NIA in a release.
According to NIA officials, he is one of the prime accused in serial blasts in Bangladesh carried out by JMB in 2005 and the main conspirator in the Burdwan and Bodh Gaya blast cases.
“The investigation established the broad network forged by JMB terrorists in India for committing terrorist and subversive activities by procuring arms and explosives, recruiting youth, and conducting training camps,” said the NIA in the release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath