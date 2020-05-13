NIA declares reward for details on ISIS accused

The National Investigation Agency has announced a ₹3 lakh cash reward for information on Abdul Matheen Taahaa, an accused in the Al-Hind ISIS Bengaluru module case.

Tahaa, 26, who hails from Shivamogga, has been on the run after the NIA busted the module in January. At the time, they arrested 12 people including Mahboob Pasha and his associates who were allegedly involved in the murder of a Hindu leader in Tamil Nadu.

According to the NIA, Pasha had conducted several meetings in 2019 at his residence in Gurappanapalya to hatch the conspiracy and radicalise and recruit others to join ISIS. Tahaa is the link between Pasha and a handler, who was monitoring the module activities and giving instructions online, say officials.

Apart from Pasha, other accused in the case who have been arrested are Imran Khan, Mohammed Haneef Khan, Mohammed Mansoor Ali Khan, Saleem Khan, Hussain Sharieff, Ejaz Pasha, Zabiulla, Syed Azmathulla, Syed Fasiur Rehman, Mohammed Zaid and Sadiq Basha.