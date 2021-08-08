NIA conducts searches in Bengaluru in human trafficking case

Bengaluru

08 August 2021 15:36 IST

NIA officials conducted searches at two locations in Bengaluru on Saturday at the premises of a suspect involved in making fake ID proof documents for Bangladeshi traffickers and the trafficked victims.

The case was originally registered at Ramamurthynagar police station against 13 accused persons after a raid conducted at a rented house where seven Bangladeshi women and one child were rescued from the custody of human traffickers. The women were trafficked from Bangladesh to India by the accused persons on the pretext of providing jobs in India, but were forced into prostitution.

NIA had re-registered the case under section 370, (human trafficking) 343 (wrongful confinement) of IPC, also under Foreigners Act and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

During the searches, various incriminating documents, six digital devices including hard disks and mobile phones used for making the forged documents were seized, officials said. Further investigation in the case