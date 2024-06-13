NIA chargesheets seven accused in Ballari terror module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday chargesheeted seven persons who allegedly created an Islamic State-inspired terror module in Ballari.

The NIA arrested seven persons from Ballari in December last. They have now been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention ) Act, 1967, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, apart from various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The NIA has charged the seven with recruitment and radicalisation of vulnerable youth as ‘mujahideens’ to operate as terrorist sleeper cells. According to the chargesheet, the accused were “part of a bigger IS conspiracy to prepare 50 such sleeper cells in each district of India by 2025”.

“These sleeper cells were being prepared to carry out guerrilla attacks on Indian soldiers, police, and leaders of specific religious organisations,” the NIA alleged.

“The accused were also involved in the fabrication of explosives for furtherance of the IS goal to establish the Caliphate in India by waging jihad against the Government of India,” the chargesheet alleged.

“The improvised explosive devices prepared by the accused were meant to unleash terrorist violence in various parts of the country. The accused had already carried out a trial blast in Ballari, Karnataka, and had also been sharing jihad-related digital documents and data with other vulnerable youth to lure and take them into their fold,” the NIA claimed.

The investigation agency claimed that during the probe, it had recovered explosive materials, sharp-edged weapons, digital devices containing propaganda magazines related to jihad, khilafat, fidayeen attacks published by various terrorist organisations including IS, and “several incriminating documents and data exposing the IS road map for establishing Islamic rule in India”.

The NIA chargesheet further alleged that six of the accused had taken ‘bayyath’ (pledge of allegiance) from their co-accused Mohammed Sulaiman alias Minaj, who had proclaimed himself as Amir of the group allegedly created by him.

Besides Minaj, the others chargesheeted have been identified as Mohammed Muniruddin, Syed Sameer, and Mohammed Muzammil, all residents of Karnataka; Anas Iqbal Shaikh, a resident of Maharashtra; Mohammed Shahbaz alias Zulfikar of Jharkhand, and Shayan Rehman alias Hussain of Delhi.

“Further investigation is in progress to unravel the complete conspiracy and identify others involved in the same,” the NIA added.