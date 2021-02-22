NIA chargesheet against two LeT operatives

The NIA filed a chargesheet against two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives, including Sabeel Ahmed from Bengaluru and his associate Asadulla Khan from Hyderabad, ina conspiracy case reported in February 2012.

The case, initially registered in Basaveshwaranagar police station, Bengaluru, pertains to the alleged conspiracy hatched by members of LeT and Harkat-ul-Jehad-e-Islami (HuJI) to commit subversive activities and wage war against the Indian government, a release said.

The chargesheet stated that the accused had procured illegal arms and ammunition for targeted killings of important personalities in Bengaluru and Hubballi in Karnataka, Nanded in Maharashtra and in Hyderabad, Telangana to disturb communal harmony and strike terror in society.

NIA had earlier chargesheeted 17 accused persons in the case after completion of investigation.

“"Further investigation has established that accused persons Dr. Sabeel Ahmed and Asadulla Khan are members of proscribed terrorist organisation LeT. They were involved in criminal conspiracy along with other accused persons in supporting and furthering the cause of LeT in Dammam and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They had actively participated in conspiracy meetings in which terrorist activities like targeted killings of important personalities were planned,” the release added.

The NIA Special Court, Bengaluru, had earlier convicted 13 accused persons in September 2016 with five years’ imprisonment and fine.

While trial is continuing againstthree accused, further investigation against six absconding accused persons continues.