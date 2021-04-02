NIA chargesheet against 2 ‘IS sympathisers’

Bengaluru

02 April 2021 00:13 IST

The National Investigation Agency filed a chargesheet against two alleged IS sympathisers in the IS Khorasan Province Case, at the NIA special court on Thursday.

The agency filed the chargesheet against Ahmed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the Indian Penal Code.

NIA registered the case with the examination of Abdur Rahman, arrested in another case in September 2020. Dr. Rahman had allegedly been sent to Syria to fight for IS in 2013-14 by the terrorist group formed by the accused, NIA contends.

“It is revealed that Ahmed Abdul Cader, Irfan Nasir, and some of their associates who are members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an international pan-islamist organisation, had formed a group namely Quran Circle to further their IS-related activities,” NIA claimed in a press statement on Thursday.

“Based on the forensic examination of digital devices seized and analysis of funds raised and provided by the members of Quran Circle, roles of various accused/suspects located abroad and in India, has emerged which is under investigation in the case,” the NIA said.