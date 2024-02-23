NIA arrests two absconding accused in Bangladeshi human trafficking case

February 23, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which busted a multi-State human trafficking case from Bangladesh with links to Bengaluru in November 2023, has arrested two absconding accused from the state. With this, the total arrests in the case have risen to 14. Twelve others arrested earlier have already been chargesheeted.

“NIA had registered the case on November 7, 2023, after receiving credible inputs about certain Karnataka-based persons having linkages with facilitators and traffickers in Assam, Tripura and countries across the border. The linkages had exposed a large network of traffickers engaged in smuggling individuals into India through the Indo-Bangladesh border. The accused were also found involved in fabricating and providing fake Aadhar cards to the victims,” NIA said in a statement.

The two now arrested have been identified as Mohammed Sajjid Haldar and Idris. They were arrested from Karnataka on Thursday night with the assistance of the Internal Security Division of Karnataka, NIA said.

NIA claimed that during investigations, they found that Haldar and Idris had illegally crossed into India via Benapole at the Indo-Bangladesh border. “Haldar had set up a waste collection and segregation unit at K. Channasandra in Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, and had employed other Bangladeshi nationals into his operations. Investigations have further revealed that Idris had also set up a waste collection and segregation unit at Anandapura, Bengaluru, where he had leased out land and set up tents for more than 20 Bangladeshi families, who were suspected to have been trafficked by him,” NIA said, adding investigations to corroborate these details was still underway.