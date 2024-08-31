ADVERTISEMENT

NIA arrests prime suspect in Tamil Nadu’s Hizb-Ut-Tahrir case from KIA

Published - August 31, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a key accused in the Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahrir case in which attempts were allegedly made to radicalise youth and establish an Islamic State (IS)-like caliphate in India.

Aziz Ahamed alias Aziz Ahmed alias Jaleel Aziz Ahmed was nabbed at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, while he was trying to flee abroad.

The case was first registered by the Central Crime Branch, Chennai City Police, and later transferred to the NIA. The agency said a case was registered against “six individuals influenced by the extremist, radical and fundamental ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist organisation which has been fighting to establish an Islamic caliphate and enforce the constitution written by Hizb-ut-Tahrir’s founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani”.

“The accused had conducted secret bayaans (sermons) where many participants, particularly gullible youth, were radicalised with ideologies of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, which seeks military assistance (nusra) from forces inimical to India to achieve its nefarious goal. Aziz Ahamed was found to be one of the chief initiators in conducting these secret bayaans,” the NIA claimed in a statement issued on Saturday.

