NIA arrests man wantedin LeT recruitment case

He helped radicalise youth for terror group, say officials

The National Investigation Agency has arrested a 28-year-old daily wage worker, who is allegedly a member of various social media groups run by handlers of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba to recruit people for their sleeper cells and carry out terrorist activities in the country.

The accused, Sayyad M. Idris, was arrested from Uttara Kannada on Tuesday. He is wanted in the West Bengal LeT recruitment case, said the NIA on Wednesday.

According to the agency, he helped radicalise and recruit youth into the terror outfit.

Earlier this year, the NIA had registered a case in Baduria, West Bengal, pertaining to Pakistan-based LeT handlers using social media platforms to radicalise and recruit vulnerable youth into sleeper cells, to propagate their ideology and for abetting and advocating unlawful activities, a senior officer said.

Sayyad lived with his brother who runs a grocery shop. The NIA, which had made a few arrests in the case and filed a preliminary charge-sheet in Kolkata, had been keeping tabs on him.

He will be produced before a court. His transit remand is being taken to produce him before NIA Court in Kolkata for further investigation.