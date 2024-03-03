NIA arrests key conspirator in RSS leader’s murder case

March 03, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - Bengaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, March 1, arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) member who was allegedly the key conspirator in the murder of RSS leader R. Rudresh in 2016 and was absconding.

According to an NIA release, Ghouse Nayazi was arrested by an NIA team at the Mumbai International Airport on his arrival from Dar-e-Salaam, Tanzania. The team was waiting for him at the airport after receiving credible inputs about the absconding accused.

“Rudresh, a prominent RSS leader of Shivajinagar, Bengaluru, was hacked to death by four members of the now-banned PFI, on 16th October 2016. NIA investigations into the case had revealed that the murder was part of a larger conspiracy hatched by Ghouse, President of SDPI Hebbal Assembly Constituency, and one Asim Sheriff.

“The duo had motivated the other four accused to kill Rudresh with an intention to strike terror among the members of RSS and the society. With Ghouse’s arrest, all the accused in the case have been arrested,” the release added.

