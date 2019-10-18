NIA alert on terror outfit in State

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Karnataka had received reports from NIA on the infiltration of members of a terror outfit from Bangladesh (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen) with illegal immigrants into the State and they were believed to be “active” in coastal Karnataka as well as areas closer to the Bay of Bengal. The Police Department has been alert and has been tracking their movements.
“I cannot share more information on the movement of these groups,” he said, when asked about the places they were specifically targeting. He said the police were keeping a close watch on public places, especially in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru, and gathering information on persons found to be suspicious. The police have been asked to be vigilant as they could set up sleeper cells in Bengaluru and Mysuru, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.