NIA alert on terror outfit in State

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Karnataka had received reports from NIA on the infiltration of members of a terror outfit from Bangladesh (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen) with illegal immigrants into the State and they were believed to be “active” in coastal Karnataka as well as areas closer to the Bay of Bengal. The Police Department has been alert and has been tracking their movements.

“I cannot share more information on the movement of these groups,” he said, when asked about the places they were specifically targeting. He said the police were keeping a close watch on public places, especially in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru, and gathering information on persons found to be suspicious. The police have been asked to be vigilant as they could set up sleeper cells in Bengaluru and Mysuru, he added.

