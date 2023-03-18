NHM workers’ strike: Karnataka Health Department to invoke ESMA

March 18, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State Health Department has decided to invoke provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against the National Health Mission (NHM) insourced employees, whose strike entered the 35th day on Saturday.

Two days ago, the employees were issued a notice by the NHM State Mission Director to get back to work, with an assurance that their demands would be studied.

Following the strike, all national health programmes in Karnataka, including routine immunisation, tobacco control, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram , National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, District Mental Health Programme, and even AYUSH services have almost come to a standstill.

Work has been hit in several urban primary health centres and boards have been put up outside the centres informing the public about the strike.

Demanding regularisation of services, nearly 15,000 NHM-insourced staff are staging a protest demonstration at Freedom Park in the city since February 13. Around 30,000 staff members across 186 cadres, including doctors and paramedical staff, who were formally appointed under the NHM through committees headed by zilla panchayat chief executive officers (CEOs) since 2006 have been handling national health programmes, among other prime responsibilities in hospitals. They are paid directly under the NHM and not through an intermediate agency.

Citing the example of regularisation of NHM employees in Manipur, Punjab, and Rajasthan, the protesters have demanded that their services be regularised too.