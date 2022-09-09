NHAI will audit drainage system on Bengaluru-Mysuru road: CM Bommai

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari interacts with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during a meeting, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI

Following traffic snarls on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway in the recent days following heavy rains, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the National Highway Authority of India will audit the drainage system as well as the road for increasing carrying capacity of the road and smooth movement of vehicles.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr Bommai said a meeting was held with officials from the BBMP, Finance, Urban Development, PWD and discussions were held on developing national highways in the State.

New UGD system

The NHAI would complete an audit of the Bengaluru-Mysuru road for increasing the carrying capacity of the road. During the road audit, NHAI would also audit the drainage system along the road to address issues related to waterlogging during monsoon.

Mr Bommai said the works on Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway must speed up but now problems with the storm water drain system have surfaced.

The Union Minister has issued directions to go for a new UGD system in places where rain water collects and where all it may accumulate. “Since it was a technology project the minister has promised to get it done in the coming days”.

After preparing the plan and estimate of funds, the state government official would go to Delhi and seek approval for road works.

Flyover, underpass, skywalk work discussed

The flyover work at Goraguntepalya would also be taken up. Now, the movement of heavy vehicles on the flyover has been stopped, the chief minister said.

Work related to flyover, underpass, skywalk has also been discussed to ease traffic congestion in different parts of the city, particularly connecting to highways from Hyderabad and Chennai, Mr Bommai said.

“Our intention is to take up all these works in this year itself,” Mr Bommai said. The chief minister on Thursday held discussions with Union Surface Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and discussed road works in the State.

Mr Bommai said a decision has been made to constitute a separate authority to manage Bengaluru traffic density and a Bill to this effect will be tabled in the coming session of the State Legislature starting from Monday.