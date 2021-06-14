NHAI to build overpass at Katpady junction on NH 66

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved a proposal from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje to build a road overpass at Katpady junction on NH 66 in Udupi district.

In a statement here, Ms. Karandlaje said Katpady junction is busy, with vehicles from Shirva, Bantakal, Mattu, Belman and Katpady joining the highway. It was also difficult for people to cross the highway amid the busy traffic in Katpady town falling under Kaup Assembly constituency.

While people had been demanding a solution to the problem either in the form of an underpass or an overpass, she had met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari many times with the proposal. The Ministry has now approved the proposal to build an overpass at an estimated cost of ₹22.72 crore, the MP said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was in the process of preparing a detailed project report for the same which would be ready by next month. Ms. Karandlaje thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for the approval.