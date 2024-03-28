NHAI increases toll rates on key highways in Karnataka, including Bengaluru-Mysuru

March 28, 2024 10:46 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - Bengaluru

Starting April 1, as part of its annual revision, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has raised toll rates on the access-controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru and Bengaluru-Hyderabad highways, and on the Hoskote-Devanahalli section of the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR).

On the Bengaluru-Mysuru access-controlled highway, cars, vans, and jeeps travelling the 55.63-km Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section will be charged ₹170 for a one-way trip, and ₹255 for a round trip within 24 hours. The previous rates were ₹165 and ₹250, respectively. Light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles, and minibuses will now pay ₹275 for a single journey and ₹415 for a return journey, compared to the previous rates of ₹270 and ₹405, respectively.

According to notification by NHAI, trucks and buses (two axles) will be charged ₹580 for a single journey and ₹870 for a return journey, compared to the previous rates of ₹565 and ₹850, respectively. Non-commercial vehicles within 20 km of the toll plaza will now have a monthly pass priced at ₹340, up from ₹330. Toll collection will take place at Kaniminike and Sheshagirihalli toll plazas.

For the Nidaghatta to Mysuru route, toll charges will be ₹160 for a single journey and ₹240 for cars, vans, and jeeps, compared to the previous rates of ₹155 and ₹235, respectively. Toll will be collected at the Ganangur plaza in Srirangapatna, with a one-way toll for cars set at ₹330.

The section of the Satellite Town Ring Road from Doddaballapur to Hoskote will see a fee revision within five months of its opening. Toll charges between Doddaballapur bypass and Hoskote will be ₹80 for a single journey, ₹120 for a return journey, and ₹2,720 for 50 journeys in a month for cars, vans, and jeeps, compared to the previous rates of ₹70, ₹105, and ₹2,375, respectively.

Light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles, and minibuses will now pay ₹130 for a single journey, ₹200 for a return journey, and ₹4,395 for 50 journeys, up from ₹115, ₹175, and ₹3,835, respectively. Trucks and buses (two axles) will be charged ₹275 for a single journey, ₹415 for a return journey, and ₹9,205 for 50 journeys, as opposed to the previous rates of ₹240, ₹360, and ₹8,040, respectively.

Non-commercial vehicles within 20 km of the toll plaza will receive a monthly pass priced at ₹340, up from ₹330. Toll will be collected at Nalluru near Devanahalli.

For using the 71.45-km section of National Highway 7 (AP/Karnataka border-Devanahalli), cars, jeeps, vans, and light motor vehicles will be charged ₹115 for a single journey and ₹175 for a return journey. Toll will be collected at Bagepalli.

NHAI officials said that toll revision is an annual exercise and rates are linked with changes in the wholesale price index.

