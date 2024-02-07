ADVERTISEMENT

NHAI approves AI-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras at 6 locations on Bengaluru–Mysuru expressway

February 07, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha revealed that the NHAI has earmarked ₹3.6 crore for installing the ANPR cameras

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of a centre monitoring feed from Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras. | Photo Credit: Sathyamoorthy M

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the deployment of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at six more locations on the Bengaluru–Mysuru access-controlled expressway to address violations and speeding.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha revealed that the NHAI has earmarked ₹3.6 crore for installing the ANPR cameras. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated that these cameras are tailored to capture speeding, lane discipline violations, wrong side movement, and activities of two and three-wheelers, among other offences.

He shared a letter on social media from the Indian Highways Management Company Limited, an NHAI initiative, informing that Tecsidel India Private Limited, based in Gurugram, Haryana, has been assigned the task of implementing the Video Incident Detection and Enforcement System (VIDES) on the Bengaluru-Mysuru section of National Highway-275.

In July 2023, Karnataka police began deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based cameras on the highway. The ANPR cameras are operational near Amaravathi Hotel, close to Ummadahalli Gate.

