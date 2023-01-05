ADVERTISEMENT

NHAI allays concern over entries, exits for important towns along Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway 

January 05, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - RAMANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has entry and exit points for important towns along the 117-km stretch. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The ongoing Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project has been provided with entries and exits for all major towns along the stretch, according to the authorities.

This assumes significance due to frequent demand from the elected representativesso as to cater to any emergency.

The authorities said entries and exits have been provided at Bidadi, Ramanagaram, Channapatana, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna. ‘’There is a misunderstanding that entry and exit points to the towns mentioned above have not been provided’’, said the officials from the National Highways Authority of India.

Additional work in principle approved by the Central government to enhance road safety include a merging of access control highway with NICE ring road at the Bengaluru-end of the expressway.

At the Mysuru side, there will be merging of the expressway with NH A150/A or the Outer Ring Road at Manipal Hospital Junction which was left out earlier. There will be an island rest area including a helipad.

The government has also approved bus bays in principle so as to enhance road safety and will be implemented while foot overbridges are being implemented for public safety.

The expressway project has been taken up under two different packages and the first package from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta is 97 per cent complete covering 55.80 km out of 56.20 km as on date.

The second package from Nidaghatta to Mysuru is 92 per cent complete covering 56.16 km out of 61.10 km, according to the authorities.

The project has 10-lane configuration of which 6 lane is access controlled main carriageway for highway traffic while there are 2-lane service roads on either side to cater to rural traffic. The cost of the project is ₹8,408 crore and out of 117 km stretch, 52 km is greenfield consisting of 5 bypasses and will reduce journey time between Bengaluru and Mysuru, to 2 hours.

