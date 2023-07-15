July 15, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - MYSURU

National Green Tribunal (NGT) State panel chief Subhash Adi visited markets and other public places in Mysuru to take stock of plastic waste generation and its disposal, on July 15.

He was accompanied by Mysuru City Corporation Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, environmental engineers and other staff, Prakash of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and his staff, while MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy joined them at the sewage farm.

Mr. Adi visited Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple opposite the palace where vendors were using plastic covers to wrap flowers. They were advised against use of plastic covers, besides being apprised of the ban.

From the temple, the team went to KSRTC bus stand where a vendor was penalized ₹5,000 for using single-use plastic. They met senior officials of the KSRTC and discussed the imperatives of ensuring cleanliness in buses and bus stands, besides implementing the ban on single-use plastic.

This was followed by a discussion with the Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal and other officials on how the railways recycle and treat waste.

The team then went to Mannar’s Market where a vendor penalized ₹10,000 for dealing in banned plastic. On learning of a godown stocked with plastic material, MCC officials seized nearly 800 kg of single-use plastic.

Mr. Subhash Adi directed officials to first apprise vendors of the ban and to revoke the licences of habitual offenders. Later, the team and the MCC officials visited the sewage farm where legacy waste of nearly 6 lakh tonnes of garbage awaits treatment and clearance.

Mr. Adi took interest in a start-up that is recycling waste plastic for use in building pavements. He was informed that it was not only cost-effective, but was also more durable. He was informed that the technology to convert and recycle single-use plastic is available. He told local authorities to manufacture pavements and bricks using recycled plastic.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra had constituted 5 teams to conduct random checks, and implement the ban on single-use plastic at Chamundi Hills during the Ashada season. The same teams will free the city of the plastic menace, according to Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj.

Police personnel will be a part of the five teams to provide a sense of security to other members during raids, and drives to implement the ban.

