NGT sets fresh deadline for lake rejuvenation

Leftover work on Bellandur, Varthur, Agara lakes may be expeditiously completed: Tribunal

As COVID-19 related restrictions are being eased, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set new deadlines for rejuvenation of the highly polluted Bellandur, Varthur, and Agara lakes in the city.

In a recent order, the NGT has said that leftover work “may be expeditiously completed” and reviewed by the NGT appointed Monitoring Committee to oversee the rejuvenation and protection of the three lakes. “The tenure of the committee ended on March 31, 2020 and this recent order implies that the tenure has been extended,” a member of the committee said.

The new order also states that a report on the status of compliance as on December 31, 2020 may be submitted to the NGT by January 15, 2021 by the Monitoring Committee.

Directions to BWSSB, BBMP

The NGT has also directed the BWSSB to provide details of the steps taken for removing of biological nutrient from sewage and has directed the BBMP to survey and notify the rajakaluves for purposes of buffer zones of 50, 25, and 15 metres.

Earlier, in order issued on December 18, 2019, the NGT had said: “The timeline for execution of projects for setting up of STPs and laying of sewerage network may not be extended beyond September 30, 2020. If the works remain incomplete, ₹10 lakh per STP per month will be liable to be paid as compensation, which may be recovered from the erring officers, apart from adverse entries in their service records and other adverse action.”

Santosh Hegde, who is heading the Monitoring Committee, said that they would see if the work is in accordance with the directions issued by the NGT “in fact and spirit.”

The order also directs the Chief Secretary to “furnish a consolidated report covering the steps taken by all the departments concerned” by January 31, 2021.

The committee had submitted a synopsis report to the NGT on March 6, 2020 on implementation of directions by the tribunal by the agencies concerned.

Speaking to The Hindu, Jagadish Reddy, member of Bellandur and Varthur Lakes’ Rejuvenation Team, said that the recent order clearly showed that all the agencies concerned, including BDA, BWSSB, BBMP, Minor Irrigation Department, and other agencies, had miserably failed to follow the orders of the NGT even after being pulled up time and again.

“Looking at the gravity of the situation, the NGT should give executive powers to the Monitoring Committee. Only monitoring power will not suffice to bring all the aspects to track,” he said.