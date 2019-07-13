NGT sets a month’s deadline for total plastic ban in Kalaburagi

Expressing discontentment over the implementation of the plastic ban and solid waste management in Kalaburagi district, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) set a month’s deadline for a complete plastic ban, and a November 1 deadline to start segregating solid waste at source.

In a review meeting here on Friday, Subhash B. Adi, chairman of the NGT State-level Committee, directed officials to fine those who do not comply with the statutory orders in force.

Officials of different municipal bodies and local administrative heads accepted that the waste segregation at source and the plastic ban were partially implemented. Mr. Adi said that there would be no compromise on the issue.

“Plastic ban and waste segregation at source are mandatory and there can be no compromise. Those who don’t comply with the regulations, fine them. People have to do it 100%,” he said.

He then set a month’s deadline for a complete ban of plastic as per the order in force and November 1 for solid waste segregation at source, as the period sought by the officers.

Segregation at villages

Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat Raja P. told the meeting that the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj had selected 1,000 gram panchayats (GP) for liquid waste management (SLWM) projects to be implemented in the current year.

“Initially, there were 36 GPs from Kalaburagi on the list. However, the number grew to 46 as other GPs too showed interest. Now, we are going to set up SLWM plants in these villages. The detailed project reports are ready and funds have been released for 10 GPs. The other 36 GPs don’t have enough space to set up the plants. However, Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar has taken the initiative seriously and will hopefully do something to provide land for the purpose. We will implement the projects in all the 46 GPs by the end of this year,” he told the meeting adding that the remaining villages will be covered next year.

The NGT members took serious objections to the improper disposal of biomedical waste in the district as reported by the District Health and Family Welfare officer who said that out of 121 government health establishments, only 33 were in the proper biomedical disposal network.

“It is not acceptable. All biomedical waste, which is considered as hazardous waste, should go to the biomedical treatment plant. Medical establishments not in the biomedical disposal network should also come under it. If the establishments are situated beyond 75 km from the treatment plant, you can have a special agreement with the plant to collect the waste by negotiating the rates,” Mr. Adi said and gave 15 days time to do it.