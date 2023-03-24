NGT panel for more effective waste management in Mysuru

March 24, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Justice Subhash B. Adi, Chairman, National Green Tribunal (NGT) state committee on monitoring solid waste management, stressed the need for a more effective decentralised waste management in the district.

He was reviewing the progress pertaining to waste management in the district here on Friday. He said though the waste segregation at source in Mysuru as projected by the local authorities was 90 per cent and very impressive there was no authentic figures as to what percentage of it was being converted to compost.

His query to the local officials making the presentation did not yield satisfactory reply and Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that suitable changes would be incorporated to ensure end-to-end monitoring of solid waste disposal besides converting them into compost for revenue generation.

Mr. Subhash Adi also took stock of the Construction and Demolition ( C&D) waste in the city and surrounding areas and said that in the days ahead it was bound to emerge as a major problem in the absence of suitable mechanism for recycling or management.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) health officer D.G.Nagaraj said land for C and D plant had been allotted by the MUDA and had been transferred to the MCC and the plant would come up soon. But Mr.Subhash Adi recalled that he had received the same answer in the last meeting as well for which Mr.Nagaraj said that the proposal with DPR was with the government for final approval. The legacy waste in Mysuru was estimated to be around 6.01 lakh tonnes and a ₹56.45 crore project was in the pipeline for its recycling.

Calling for decentralised mechanism to deal with the solid waste problem Mr. Subhash Adi said a cluster of gram panchayats could be considered as a unit for establishing plants so as to eliminate the transportation cost as well.

He said Mysuru being a tourist centre and the biggest city in south Karnataka the authorities should take solid waste management seriously and ensure its scientific disposal. There should be a ban on entry of single-use plastic material and the district administration should ensure there were plastic waste-free zones in the city.

Mr. Subhash Adi also stressed the imperatives of handling e-waste and wanted the local authorities to co-opt the educational institutions in dealing with it effectively. On the issue of biomedical waste, the authorities were directed to coopt the stakeholders like hospitals and clinics in their scientific disposal.

The authorities were also instructed to put a ban on cut-outs and posters which were proliferating across the city and instead ensure digital boards in stipulated places. Devaraj Bhute, judge and member secretary, district legal services authority, and officials from various taluks were present.