NGT: No need to impose environmental compensation for Yelahanka power plant

CHENNAI

29 June 2021 21:49 IST

KPCL needs to implement joint committee’s suggestions, National Green Tribunal rules

No violations have been committed by the Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. (KPCL) at the gas-based power plant at Yelahanka and there was no need to impose environmental compensation or remedial measures, the southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has said.

The Bench said the grievance of the applicant, Heritage Estate Apartment Owners’ Association, seeking a number of reliefs against the plant, was turned down. But the Bench issued directions to KPCL to follow the suggestions made by a joint committee that was appointed by the tribunal.

The applicant had moved the tribunal against the environment clearance issued to the plant while also pointing out that the plant was close to the Puttenahalli Lake Birds Conservation Reserve and that it would affect the biodiversity of the Puttenahalli and Yelahanka lakes. They had also moved the tribunal on issues such as air and noise pollution, water pollution, thermal pollution, and discharge of solid waste.

The joint committee appointed by the NGT visited the site and submitted its report to the tribunal. The committee found that as per the documents and monitoring reports on air, water and noise submitted by the KPCL, the construction phase has not caused any environmental degradation.

The committee suggested that KPCL needs to finalise noise monitoring location in consultation with the pollution control board, especially to monitor noise levels.

“The loud whistle noise often generated from the turbine house and the noise generated from cooling towers need to be examined and appropriate control measures shall be provided in consultation with KSPCB, if warranted, prior to the commencement of commercial operation of the plant,” the committee said.

The committee also said KPCL should carry out a minimum 50 metres width of green belt, undertake a study on restoration of the wetland and implement restoration measures in consultation with the Karnataka Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment. The tribunal said an officer, not below the rank of Chief Conservator of Forests, a scientist from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, can be included to ensure the recommendations are carried out properly. A Zero Liquid Discharge plant proposed for effluent shall be installed and commissioned prior to the commencement of commercial operation of the plant, the committee had said.

Residents continue to object

Special Correspondent reports from Bengaluru

Reacting to the development, K.S. Sangunni from the Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake and Bird Conservation Trust that has been vociferously objecting the gas-based plant, said the petition against the plant was first rejected by the Karnataka High Court on grounds of time delay. Another petition was filed in the Supreme Court, which directed the petitioners to approach the National Green Tribunal.

Simmi Kumar, resident of Heritage apartment that is just across the power plant, and a member of the trust, alleged that KPCL had failed to get environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. “Since the plant is coming up in between two lakes, one of which is a bird conservation reserve, clearance from MoEF is essential. Instead, KPCL claims to have got the clearance from the State ,” she said.

She also pointed out that the plant is coming up near the Yelahanka Air Force Station and the KPCL had failed to get permission from the Air Force.