NGT chief directs local authorities in Mysuru to strictly implement solid waste management plan

The National Green Tribunal State panel chief Subhash Adi directed the local authorities in Mysuru to strictly monitor and implement the solid waste management plan and ban on plastic.

The NGT panel chief was taking stock of the solid and liquid waste management and its implementation in Mysuru on Friday, July 14.

Subhash Adi said that Mysuru was accorded the cleanest city tag in the Swacch Bharat Survey earlier, and it should reclaim that place again. Cleanliness is the hallmark of development but solid wastes, construction and demolition wastes cause harm and was visually polluting, he added. Apart from calling for strict implementation of the ban on single use plastic, Subhash Adi directed the officials to ensure that there was ban on its use in all government offices.

He said as far as possible there should be in-situ waste management in large offices so as to reduce the burden on the Mysuru City Corporation. The officials were also directed to introduce awards or prize for ‘’green marriages’’ in case food wastage was minimal. There should be complete ban on plastic use in hotels and educational institutions and plastic water bottles could be replaced by large cans with disposable paper cups. The authorities were also instructed to hold meeting with the local vendors and apprise them of the imperatives of shifting to cotton bags.

On the management of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste in the city, Subhash Adi was apprised by the MCC Commissioner Lakshmikant Reddy that a C&D waste recycling plant would be established in the city for which land had already been procured and the DPR was in the process of being finalised. Similarly, the DPR for clearing the legacy waste of 6 lakh tonnes was also ready, said Mr. Reddy.

Subhash Adi also called upon the authorities to crack down on footpath encroachment either by vendors or shopkeepers. While the road is meant for traffic the footpaths are for pedestrians and encroached footpaths should be reclaimed, he added.

The authorities were also instructed to switch to digital mode of advertising in public places. Mr. Adi said there should be no use of plastic, buntings, large hoardings, posters etc.

The shortcomings in the new layouts that lacked UGD network was discussed and the Mysuru Urban Development Authority was instructed that permission for construction should be not issued until the UGD was connected to the main lines. In the absence of networking of UGD, waste tends to flow in the storm water drains and enter the lakes, said Mr. Adi.

The MCC health officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj said there was a system in place for the collection of e-waste through door-to-door collection every third Sunday of the month. The e-wastes were sent to zero waste management plants and segregated for recycling, he added. There was also a review of biomedical waste generated by hospitals and clinics and its management. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and other officials were present.