NGOs, Home Guards to monitor home quarantine patients

The police will not only work in association with the BBMP in Bengaluru to handle the COVID-19 situation, but will also rope in Home Guards and NGOs to monitor home quarantine patients, according to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
The Minister, who held a meeting with Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and BBMP Commissioner along with other bureaucrats to discuss non-medical measures to be initiated in Bengaluru on Wednesday, told mediapersons that the process of roping in interested NGOs had begun.
“We have decided to strictly enforce sealing as well as home quarantine norms this time. The police, BBMP officials, Home Guards and NGOs will not only monitor the situation with respect to home quarantine, but will also provide them with necessary help with respect to counselling,” he said.
“At every ward-level, there will be a co-ordinated activity among these authorities and the responsibility of monitoring movements of different patients would be given to specific officials to bring in accountability and effectiveness,” he said. DCPs will be responsible for effective execution of sealing norms in Bengaluru, he added.
The police had also been told to organise a campaign using about 600 autorickshaws to create public awareness about the night curfew, compulsory wearing of masks and other precautions, he said.
